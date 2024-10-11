Ulta Beauty: A Compelling Investment In An Expensive Market

Oct. 11, 2024 4:35 AM ETUlta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) Stock
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
29.02K Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • I'm initiating Ulta Beauty at a buy rating with a $448 price target, or ~25% upside from current levels.
  • The stock is down more than 25% this year on self-inflicted problems, including an ERP mess that has been since resolved and an ongoing price war between retailers.
  • Still, the company's renewed focus on its e-commerce channel and social media marketing, plus recent acceleration in online sales, can help get Ulta back on the right path.
  • The stock is cheap at ~14x next year's earnings. Use the dip here as a buying opportunity.

Ulta Beauty Logo Sign on Front of Store

Lokibaho

Amid a stock market that keeps soaring to new heights, it’s never been more timely for investors to focus more of our portfolios on value investments. And the undisputed thought leader in value investing, Berkshire Hathaway, has unveiled a surprising new pick

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
29.02K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ULTA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ULTA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ULTA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ULTA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News