Ulta Beauty: A Compelling Investment In An Expensive Market
Summary
- I'm initiating Ulta Beauty at a buy rating with a $448 price target, or ~25% upside from current levels.
- The stock is down more than 25% this year on self-inflicted problems, including an ERP mess that has been since resolved and an ongoing price war between retailers.
- Still, the company's renewed focus on its e-commerce channel and social media marketing, plus recent acceleration in online sales, can help get Ulta back on the right path.
- The stock is cheap at ~14x next year's earnings. Use the dip here as a buying opportunity.
