The air is becoming crisp at night here in the mid-Atlantic. What's also crisp are the sweet, sweet dividend increases the companies on this list provides. This week's six companies on the list have an
6 Upcoming Dividend Increases, Including A New King
Summary
- The article highlights six companies with an average dividend increase of 9%, with RPM International achieving Dividend King status with a nearly 11% raise.
- My investment strategy focuses on buying, holding, and adding companies that consistently increase dividends and outperform benchmarks, using data from U.S. Dividend Champions and NASDAQ.
- All stocks have at least five fiscal years of dividend growth history and come from the U.S. Dividend Champions List.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.