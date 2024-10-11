The way the stock market is acting, 2 years after the S&P 500 bottomed this week in 2022, the picture atop this article is all too real. The market has really become casino-like in its path to "all-time highs" this year. So
FNGS: Upgrade To Buy As Magnificent 7 Lead Again
Summary
- Upgrading Microsectors FANG+ ETN to a tactical buy due to potential near-term gains and a possible "melt-up" scenario for the Mag-7 stocks.
- FNGS, with its concentrated portfolio of 10 stocks, offers targeted exposure, unlike overly diversified ETFs, enhancing potential returns while managing risk.
- Despite high valuations, the stability and profitability of the Mag-7 stocks justify the investment, supported by strong technical analysis indicating a move to old highs.
- My strategy prioritizes avoiding major losses, with FNGS held alongside T-bills and hedged with tail risk put options for added caution.
