Q3 2024 Earnings Preview - Deeper Downward Revisions Set S&P 500 Companies Up For Big Beats
Summary
- Important earnings season ahead as investors look for confirmation that the US economy is still heading for a soft landing.
- Q3 S&P 500 EPS growth expected to come in at 4.2%, the fifth consecutive quarter of growth.
- Banks on deck this week: JPM and WFC out on Friday.
- Peak weeks for Q3 season run from October 28 - November 15.
Wall Street Horizon provides institutional traders and investors with the most accurate and comprehensive forward-looking event data including earnings calendars, dividend dates, option expiration dates, splits, investor conferences and more. Covering 9,500 companies worldwide, we offer more than 40 corporate event types via a range of delivery options. By keeping clients apprised of critical market-moving events and event revisions, our data empowers financial professionals to take advantage of or avoid the ensuing volatility.
Recommended For You
About SPX Ticker
Compare to Peers