When I last wrote about MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) on May 17th with "MicroStrategy: Dangerous Stock, Sell All Rallies", the stock was in the process of making forceful moves in the bullish direction, and share prices had experienced massive
MicroStrategy: Major Breakout Ahead (Technical Analysis) (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- MicroStrategy exhibits high volatility, with significant price swings and a history of failing to sustain rallies, making it risky for conservative portfolios.
- Recent earnings reports showed revenue declines and net losses, missing consensus estimates and highlighting potential long-term growth concerns.
- Despite challenges, positive factors include strong growth in subscription revenue and substantial bitcoin holdings valued at nearly $14.3 billion.
- MSTR is testing major resistance levels; a break above $200 could signal a bullish breakout, but downside risks remain if key support levels fail.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.