DMO: Back To Fair Value And A 12% Yield (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has outperformed since its initial "Buy" rating.
- The fund has reached fair value, and future returns will primarily come from dividends.
- DMO remains focused on non-agency RMBS bonds and GSE risk transfer securities, which carry credit risk.
- Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity has a robust distribution coverage, with only 10% of the October 2024 payment being the return of capital.
- The fund is expected to continue performing well as long as there is a soft landing, but a prolonged risk-off event could put pressure on spreads and the fund's discount to NAV.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.