In my last analysis of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) published in July, I outlined a deep value opportunity, which broadly applies to many Chinese stocks at this time. Since that analysis, the stock has increased nearly 20% in price, with a total
JinkoSolar: Still Time To Buy On Deep Value
Summary
- JinkoSolar shows deep value with a 20% price increase since July, despite an expected Q3 decline; Q4 and FY25 forecast strong growth and a 25%+ 12-month return.
- Q2 saw a 21.6% year-over-year revenue drop and a net loss, but JinkoSolar remains the largest photovoltaic module provider, poised for future stabilization.
- Valuation metrics indicate JinkoSolar is undervalued; growth catalysts include N-type TOPCon technology and international expansion, predicting a $32.45 stock price by late 2025.
- Debt remains a concern, but improving operating efficiency and favorable near-term macroeconomics support a bullish outlook, especially amid rising sentiment for Chinese stocks.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FSLR, ENPH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.