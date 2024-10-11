Imperial Brands: Buybacks Accelerate Growth

Philipp Brohl profile picture
Philipp Brohl
31 Followers
(15min)

Summary

  • Even though Imperial Brands' shares have risen by 90% in the last 4 years, shares are still trading at low valuations.
  • Share buybacks should accelerate growth to 6-7% a year, making it a compelling long-term investment, at least for the medium term.
  • The market has underestimated cash flows generated by Big Tobacco for decades, resulting in high dividends and low valuations for share buybacks.
  • Risk/reward seems favorable, although volume declines and free cash flow generation need to be monitored.

cigarette packet

peepo

Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY, OTCQX:IMBBF) is the 4th largest tobacco company in an oligopolistic industry. While it doesn't get the attention of its larger peers, investment returns have been amongst the highest since its lows in 2020.

In this

This article was written by

Philipp Brohl profile picture
Philipp Brohl
31 Followers
Philipp is a seasoned value investor with nearly 20 years of experience in the field. He takes a global approach to investment opportunities, seeking out undervalued companies that offer a significant margin of safety, leading to attractive dividend yields and returns. While he does not limit his investments to specific sectors or countries, he focuses only on companies he thoroughly understands and can reasonably assess for future growth potential. Philipp is particularly enthusiastic when he identifies a company with a solid earnings track record trading at less than 8x free cash flow, which inspired his username: 8xfreecash.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IMPERIAL BRANDS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About IMBBY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IMBBY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IMBBY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News