Buy 7 October Dividend Kings, Watch 10 More

Oct. 11, 2024 8:46 AM ETMO, UVV, CDUAF, NWN, UBSI, KVUE, HRL, FTS, BKH, NFG, ED, SWK, ADM, KO, SJW, MSEX, CWT, PPG, TGT, GPC, SYY, FTS:CA, CU:CA
Summary

  • A Dividend King is a stock with 50 or more consecutive years of dividend increases per suredividend.com.
  • The 53 Dividend Kings, screened as of October 8, represented 8 of 11 Morningstar Sectors. Broker-targeted top-ten net-gains ranged 13.99%-20.65% topped by Northwest Natural and United Bankshares.
  • By yield, Altria tops all. Top-ten October dogs: HRL, KVUE, FRT, UBSI, FTS, BKH, NWN, CDUAF, UVV, and MO averaged 4.87% in yield.
  • The Kings showed top-ten broker-estimated target price upsides from: TGT, SJW, NWN, PPG, NFG, BDX, NUE, GRC, SCL, and TNC, averaging 23.19%.
  • $5k invested on October 8 in the five top-yield, lowest-priced, Kings showed 23.95% more net gain than from $5k invested in all top ten. Little lower-priced equities led these Dividend Kings by over two and one-third lengths in October.
Lovely smiling welsh corgi Pembroke dog in crown decorated with precious stones and in red royal mantle with fur, front view, isolated on white background. Noble breed for kings

Ирина Мещерякова

Foreword

As a supplement to this article, please note that The Motley Fool, which sourced this latest list, and Sure Dividend both update their lists periodically.

Note that two Kings failed to increase dividends in the past year

