In my last Seeking Alpha article covering Iris Energy/IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) back in August 2023, I focused primarily on the beginning of the company's pivot to AI and HPC services after purchasing NVIDIA (
Iris Energy: AI Optics, Still A Bitcoin Business (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- IREN has begun serving AI cloud customers with GPU compute. Though there has been growth, we're already seeing client churn.
- 96% of IREN's reported revenue between July and September was derived from Bitcoin mining. The economics of which are fundamentally flawed.
- The company is positioning to be a leader in the AI compute data center space, though I have serious doubts about the sustainability of such endeavors.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I'm not an investment advisor.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.