Iris Energy: AI Optics, Still A Bitcoin Business (Rating Downgrade)

Mike Fay profile picture
Mike Fay
4.59K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • IREN has begun serving AI cloud customers with GPU compute. Though there has been growth, we're already seeing client churn.
  • 96% of IREN's reported revenue between July and September was derived from Bitcoin mining. The economics of which are fundamentally flawed.
  • The company is positioning to be a leader in the AI compute data center space, though I have serious doubts about the sustainability of such endeavors.

Multi Coloured Squares in Mid Air Gathering To Form Head

peepo/E+ via Getty Images

In my last Seeking Alpha article covering Iris Energy/IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) back in August 2023, I focused primarily on the beginning of the company's pivot to AI and HPC services after purchasing NVIDIA (

This article was written by

Mike Fay profile picture
Mike Fay
4.59K Followers
Former media research analyst. Main coverage areas are crypto, BTC miners, metal, and media equities. Outside of Seeking Alpha, I write the Heretic Speculator newsletter where I share additional thoughts on finance with more of a social backdrop.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I'm not an investment advisor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About IREN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IREN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IREN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News