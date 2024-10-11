O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) is one of the largest specialty auto retailers supplying parts, tools, equipment, and other auto goods in the US, Puerto Rico, Mexico, and Canada. The company sells to both professional service providers and casual retail customers. With over 6,000 stores
O'Reilly Automotive: Overvalued And With Risks, But Long-Term Prospects Are Good
Summary
- O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. is a leading auto parts retailer with over 6,000 stores and $16 billion in revenues, boasting a market cap of $66.8 billion.
- Investors favor O'Reilly Automotive for its strong revenue and cash flow, with impressive returns of 25.9% over the last year and 196.0% over five years.
- ORLY's valuation is stretched with a forward P/E ratio of 28.4x, posing risks amid a tougher macro environment for consumer discretionary stocks.
- Congressional scrutiny over Chinese supply chains and tariffs may increase regulatory risks and costs, particularly for sourcing electric vehicle parts.
- I assess the shares as being slightly overvalued from a cash flow perspective, but that doesn't change that the ORLY is a good business. I assign a HOLD rating to the stock.
