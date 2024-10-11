Big global trends such as technological disruption, urbanization and the energy transition offer exciting thematic stories for equity investors. But for thematic investing to work, investors need clear criteria to define lasting themes and a coherent process for building portfolios with
Thematic Investing: More Than Just A Good Story
Summary
- Investors must have a clear approach for identifying thematic shifts that are broad enough to offer ample investment opportunities and that will persist long enough to take advantage of them.
- Thematic investing provides a differentiated way to generate wealth in contemporary markets by strategically envisioning the future through an investment portfolio while tapping into the powerful, universal appeal of a good story.
- These types of themes have tended to prompt long-lasting capital investment cycles as companies see opportunities for growth.
