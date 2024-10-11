On a month-to-month basis, the “core” Consumer Price Index – which excludes the volatile food and energy components – rose by 0.31% (+3.8% annualized) in September from August, the third acceleration in a row, and the biggest increase since March, driven by suddenly rising prices of used vehicles, in what is a
Beneath The Skin Of CPI Inflation: 'Core CPI' Accelerates For Third Month On Sharp Flip Of Used Vehicle Prices, Sticky Services Inflation
Summary
- The 3-month average “core CPI” rose by 3.1% annualized, the second month of acceleration in a row.
- Core services CPI decelerated to a still high +4.4% annualized in September from August.
- Rent of Primary Residence CPI decelerated to +3.4% annualized in September from August.
Wolf Richter is the analyst at, and the publisher of, WOLF STREET, where he discusses business, finance, and money. Core focus: Federal Reserve, credits, equities, residential and commercial real estate, the auto industry, trade, consumers, and energy. He started this operation in 2011. Prior to that, he worked for 20 years in C-level positions, including 10 years in the auto industry. MBA from the University of Texas at Austin.