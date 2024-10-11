Oakmark Bond Fund Q3 2024 Commentary

Portfolio Activity
The Oakmark Bond Fund gained 5.08% in the quarter, slightly underperforming its benchmark, which returned 5.20%. Credit selection was a key driver of strong absolute returns, partially offset by a drag from rates due to our duration positioning of 6.1 versus the benchmark's 6.2 position. Interest rates significantly drove returns. During the quarter, the 2-year Treasury yield dropped by approximately 110 basis points, and the 10-year Treasury yield declined by about 65 basis points. Although credit spreads remained largely unchanged, periods of intra-quarter volatility provided opportunities for the Fund to capitalize on market dislocations. Securitized credit also contributed positively to returns as agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) outperformed non-agency structured credit within the sector.
Based on gross performance, security selection added approximately 51 basis points of relative performance during the quarter, and asset allocation detracted 46 basis points. As mentioned, rate positioning significantly contributed to the Fund's absolute returns but detracted around 10 basis points relative to the benchmark. The Fund's modest underweight in structured products detracted from relative returns, but security selection offset that to contribute to overall outperformance within the sector.
We maintain our current duration positioning at "neutral" versus the benchmark. Real rates have moved back toward historical norms, and the yield curve has normalized. The Fund's corporate credit exposure dropped to its lowest levels since inception, but remains notably overweight compared to the benchmark (40% for the Fund versus 25% for the benchmark). We are biased toward higher quality issuers since we believe corporate fundamentals are healthy, earnings growth should remain robust and labor markets are strong. However, we will continue to monitor all relevant data, especially indicators that send conflicting signals about sustained economic growth.
Following its pivotal September meeting, the Federal Reserve (Fed) officially kicked off an easing cycle with a 50 basis-point rate cut. We rarely focus on specific Fed meetings, but when they could fundamentally change the investment landscape, like in this meeting, we take note. For a more detailed analysis of our perspective, check out our reaction piece, The Fed Kicks Off an Easing Cycle with a 50bps Rate Cut.
The Federal Reserve has begun an easing cycle with a 50-basis point rate cut, signaling that inflation is nearly under control rather than indicating that the economy is in problematic territory. Although the cut wasn't strictly necessary, it aligned with market expectations, allowing the Fed to maintain market stability. This move reflects a proactive approach, suggesting that the Fed is focused on preventing economic challenges rather than reacting to them. Although the economy is showing signs of slowing, it remains resilient, as evidenced by strong data in housing, industrial production and retail sales. The Fed's shift in focus, from battling inflation to supporting the labor market, underscores its confidence that inflation is nearly under control.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell made it clear that future monetary policy decisions will depend on the data, including a wide range of potential outcomes for unemployment and inflation. The Fed's messaging indicates a desire to stay ahead of economic trends, unlike past periods where the Fed was often criticized for reacting too late. Powell's emphasis on flexibility suggests that while inflation continues to cool, the Fed is prepared to act promptly to adjust rates if needed. This approach allows for caution in a landscape where fiscal policy changes are expected in 2025, and the labor market may be gradually softening.
As inflation stabilizes and rate cuts begin, the focus in fixed income markets should shift from movements in rates toward credit selection as a driver of value. This change suggests a new era for fixed income, where understanding the fundamentals of individual securities and asset classes will play a more prominent role in performance. The economic and credit environment remain promising, and the Fed's actions should support credit markets across most fixed income asset classes, creating opportunities for investors. The takeaway is that you will likely see us sell our U.S. Treasury and agency securitized paper over the next couple of quarters to fund individual corporate credits and non-agency securitized credits that remain mispriced.
