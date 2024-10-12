I Am Banking On The Silver Tsunami With Big Dividends

Oct. 12, 2024 10:30 AM ETHROW, HROWL, HROWM, THQ, XOMA, XOMAO, XOMAP1 Comment
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Investing Group Leader
(8min)

Summary

  • There are sectors that experience demand irrespective of economic climate.
  • I like cold hard cash placed in my account.
  • We discuss big dividends from healthcare, yields +8.3%.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at High Dividend Opportunities. Learn More »

Medicine and Money

doug4537/E+ via Getty Images

Co-authored with Hidden Opportunities

The healthcare sector is one of the largest in the U.S., with spending accounting for nearly one-fifth of the national economy, expected to reach nearly $4.9 trillion in 2024. The sector comprises some of the

High Dividend Opportunities, #1 On Seeking Alpha

HDO is the largest and most exciting community of income investors and retirees with over +8000 members. We are looking for more members to join our lively group! Our Income Method generates strong returns, regardless of market volatility, making retirement investing less stressful, simple and straightforward.

Invest with the Best! Join us to get access to our Model Portfolio targeting 9-10% yield. Don't miss out on the Power of Dividends!

We're offering a limited-time 17% discount on our annual price of $599.99 plus a 14-day free trial via this link only:

Sign Me Up!!

This article was written by

Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
116.81K Followers

Rida Morwa is a former investment and commercial Banker, with over 35 years of experience. He has been advising individual and institutional clients on high-yield investment strategies since 1991.

Rida Morwa leads the Investing Group High Dividend Opportunities where he teams up with some of Seeking Alpha's top income investing analysts. The service focuses on sustainable income through a variety of high yield investments with a targeted safe +9% yield.

Features include: model portfolio with buy/sell alerts, preferred and baby bond portfolios for more conservative investors, vibrant and active chat with access to the service’s leaders, dividend and portfolio trackers, and regular market updates. The service philosophy focuses on community, education, and the belief that nobody should invest alone.

Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of THQ, XOMA PREFERREDS, HROW BABY BONDS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, Philip Mause, and Hidden Opportunities, all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities. Any recommendation posted in this article is not indefinite. We closely monitor all of our positions. We issue Buy and Sell alerts on our recommendations, which are exclusive to our members.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HROW--
Harrow, Inc.
HROWL--
Harrow, Inc. CALL NT 26
HROWM--
Harrow, Inc. NT CAL 27
THQ--
abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund
XOMA--
XOMA Royalty Corporation
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News