ASML: A Rising Tide Lifts All Boats (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- ASML Holdings is poised for long-term outperformance due to strong demand for its lithography systems, essential for semiconductor manufacturing in the AI revolution.
- Recent data shows robust revenue growth for fabs like TSMC and strong GPU shipments from Super Micro Computer, indicating a healthy chip equipment market.
- ASML's free cash flow margins improved by 8 percentage points Y/Y in Q2, generating €386M ($422M) in Q2, with gross margins guided at 50-51%.
- Despite a high forward P/E ratio of 26X, ASML's strategic position and potential for FCF gains justify a strong buy rating.
