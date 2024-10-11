Downgrading Palantir To Hold - Too Many Positives Baked In

Summary

  • We're downgrading Palantir to a hold based on our belief that the stock is overbought at current levels and expect a price correction.
  • Palantir has a lot of positives propping up investor confidence and its stock price performance, with most excitement around its inclusion in the S&P 500 and its Warp Speed.
  • The stock is comfortably the most expensive name in our software coverage and trades at a multiple of around 95 times next year's earnings expectations.
  • We believe investors are better positioned on the sidelines for the near term as the market has exhausted current positives.
We're downgrading Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) to a hold. The stock has peaked for the near term, and now we expect the pace of outperformance to moderate over the next quarter. The stock is up 128% since our upgrade to buy in November

