MCB Real Estate has increased their buyout bid for Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) to $15 per share. This clearly has investment implications for WSR shareholders, so this article will attempt to answer the following questions:

What is WSR worth?

Will there be competing bidders?

What is WSR's outlook if it remains a standalone company?

Should WSR take the deal?

Hostile takeover

In REIT M&A there are often friendly takeovers in which the acquirer is welcomed by the company and deal terms are openly discussed with key management and the board.

This buyout offer does not seem welcomed by the company, and I would classify it as a hostile takeover attempt. That doesn't mean it is bad for shareholders, it just means the information gets disseminated in a different way.

MCB Real Estate has created a website in which they discuss their bid and the merits of the buyout for shareholders. The most obvious merit is that the $15 per share is well north of where WSR was trading and even a bit above where WSR is trading after the 6% pop on the announcement.

Shareholders are naturally going to like a deal that would provide immediate gains.

While MCB Real Estate owns 9.4% of outstanding WSR shares, they are still an outsider with no means to force WSR to take the deal or even to consider the deal.

This website, along with the press releases, could potentially serve as a means of forcing WSR to negotiate by creating enough buzz among WSR's broader shareholder base. That would be a typical mechanism of hostile takeover attempts: get enough traction with enough shareholders that you can elect board members and gain control.

The $15 per share price is about $1.45B including the assumption of debt. Let us look into whether this is a fair value for shareholders.

What is WSR worth?

There are many ways to value a REIT. I think 3 of the best ways are:

NAV.

Cap rate analysis.

Cashflow multiple.

Consensus estimates spot WSR's NAV at $16.71 based on 5 sell-side analysts that follow WSR.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

I think that is in the right ballpark.

Looking at cap rates, WSR was trading at about a 7.7% implied cap rate as noted by MCB themselves. From the letter MCB wrote to WSR:

"MCB believes that the Company is trading at a cap rate, based on last twelve months NOI of approximately $102 million, of 7.7%"

The 7.7% is based on where WSR was trading, while the deal value of $15 per share is closer to a 7% cap rate.

Note that lower cap rates equate to higher value per share, so is a 7% cap rate fair value for WSR?

Typical retail cap rates are lower.

CBRE cap rate estimate as of March 2024:

"Our most current cap rates are 5.2% (industrial), 5.3% (multifamily), 6.4% (office), and 6.4% (retail)." CBRE

March was approximately the interest rate peak for this cycle so with interest rates coming down since, cap rates should have or are about to come down a little bit.

So if retail was at 6.4% in March, I think 6.2%-6.3% would be a fair cap rate now.

That is for the average retail asset. REITs in general have above-average assets and Whitestone's are clustered in some of the highest population and job growth submarkets as we detailed more thoroughly here.

With higher growth assets, Whitestone's properties should go for below-average cap rates so something closer to 5.5%-6.0%. At that cap, WSR is worth closer to $18-$20 per share.

Thus, based on cap rates, WSR's fair value is significantly above the proposed $15 buyout.

On a cash flow basis, we can look at AFFO multiples. WSR is trading at 16.7X 2025 estimated AFFO.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

The proposed $15 buyout price would be 17.4X AFFO.

That would be approximately in line with the retail REIT average, but below the shopping center REIT average as the cheaper retail REITs are single tenant and malls.

On that metric, the buyout price looks roughly fair.

Will there be competing bidders?

When MCB submitted their initial $14 bid in June, REITs were still largely locked out of capital markets by the unusually high cost of capital.

Since that time, interest rates have declined (and are expected to decline more with Fed cuts) and equity has gotten cheaper with REITs and shopping center REITs in particular rising significantly.

Thus, back in June no competing bids arose because there was a lack of liquidity. Today, however, an increasing number of shopping centers are building their dry powder. For example, InvenTrust Properties Corp. (IVT) raised $257 million of equity in September with the capital earmarked for acquisitions.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

At the price of equity issuance, the buyout of WSR would be highly accretive to IVT on AFFO/share as well as quality/growth.

There are no official offers from IVT for WSR nor are there even rumors, but it represents one of many potential viable buyers.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) is also ramping back into acquisition mode with a recently announced $320 million purchase of a shopping center.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Kimco is a known consolidator of retail REITs and has proven quite adept at absorbing peers in an accretive fashion.

As the MCB $15 buyout price was just announced, there are no competing bids yet (at least not publicly known), but I think there is strong potential for competing bids from either a REIT peer or from private equity.

WSR's fundamental outlook if it remains a standalone company

Perhaps one of the reasons WSR seems to be resistant to buyout offers is because their standalone prospects are favorable.

Leasing is going well with occupancy rising along with rental rates resulting in healthy same-store NOI growth.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

WSR's cost of capital has come down significantly from where it was a year ago which has reopened external growth pathways.

Shopping sector fundamentals are favorable due to low new supply growth and store openings outpacing store closings.

Our analysis suggests steady growth at a moderate pace which is about in line with consensus estimates that have WSR growing steadily for the foreseeable future.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Thus, WSR is not in a position where they need to get bought out. They can do quite well on their own.

That said, immediate shareholder gains that would result from a buyout are also worth considering.

Should Whitestone Take the Deal?

Note that this is just my opinion and not necessarily reflective of the board and while we have a good chunk of money invested in WSR, we have minimal power to compel the company to act in any particular way.

I believe the $15 per share buyout offer is too low given the value of WSR's assets, so I would not want the company to accept the buyout offer as is. However, I think it would be good for shareholders if they were to engage with a counteroffer that is more reflective of fair value. Based on our cap rate and NAV analysis above, somewhere in the vicinity of $17 per share would compensate shareholders while also leaving enough value for it to be accretive to the buyer.

Opportunities for investors (or potential investors)

Even after the stock price jumped about 6% on the buyout offer, WSR is trading at a compelling price. If the deal is accepted, buying at today's price would provide about a 4.6% upside as well as WSR's dividends while waiting for it to close.

Portfolio Income Solutions

That is not a particularly exciting return, but decent.

The better returns, in my opinion, could come from a higher competing bid or through growing earnings as a standalone company.

Risks to owning Whitestone

I don't think the buyout offers materially change the risks of owning WSR. Its risks are going to be fairly typical to those of shopping centers in general.

A weakening economy could reduce demand.

Significant retailers closing stores can hit in a lumpy fashion.

WSR operates at a slightly higher leverage than the peer average, so these risks are proportionally amplified for WSR compared to the sector average.