My last article about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) was published on August 22, 2024 – less than two months ago. And usually, I wait at least 3 months before I provide an update (in most cases, the update follows the next quarterly
Alibaba: The Early Stage Of Returning Bullish Sentiment?
Summary
- Alibaba - like many other Chinese stocks - saw its stock price jump, but the reason cannot really be found in the quarterly results.
- The reason is rather a sentiment shift, and Alibaba is a perfect example of a stock that was driven down by sentiment extremes and might now reverse.
- Alibaba is still deeply undervalued, and in my opinion, one of the best long-term investments.
- However, in the next few months, a correction is not unlikely.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BABA, BIDU, JD, TCEHY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.