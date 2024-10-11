Tesla: The 10/10 Moment Of Truth For Robotaxis
Summary
- Tesla has officially showcased working prototypes of the long-awaited Cybercab at its 10/10 "We Robot" event. A surprise debut of a 20-seat Robovan was also present.
- The presentation was brief and direct, with Elon Musk reiterating Tesla's vision for an autonomous future that also includes its "Optimus" humanoid robots.
- New pieces of critical information provided include the estimated production and operating costs of Cybercab at scale, as well as its anticipated timeline to volume production.
- However, a deeper dive into the presentation continues to reveal extensive uncertainties in the deployment and revenue recognition timeline for Tesla's ambitions in autonomous technologies.
- This is expected to harbinger near-term volatility in the stock, as markets correct the lofty premium that's been ballooning since April.
