SCHD's 3 Best Dividend Buys (And 5 You Should Avoid)

Robert & Sam Kovacs profile picture
Robert & Sam Kovacs
Investing Group Leader
(17min)

Summary

  • ETFs are useful for gaining exposure to unfamiliar asset classes, as suggested by Warren Buffett with S&P 500 ETFs.
  • The Schwab US Dividend ETF underperforms compared to the S&P 500 over various time frames, making it a less favorable choice.
  • But dividend investors need income. A DIY approach can give you that.
  • Here are 3 of the best buys in the SCHD and 5 I'm avoiding at these prices.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Dividend Freedom Tribe. Learn More »

I do believe in dividends in a great many situations, including many of the ones at companies in which we own stock -- Warren Buffett.

,
Fortune"s Most Powerful Women Summit - Day 2

Paul Morigi

Written by Sam Kovacs

Introduction

There are certain cases in which I

If you want to See Your Dividend Income Snowball...

The first thing you want to do is hit the orange “follow” button, so we can let you know when we write more dividend related articles.

But if you want our help in building a massive dividend income snowball, join the Dividend Freedom Tribe!

Our model portfolios are ahead of the market, and our community of nearly 900 members is always discussing latest developments in dividend stocks.

Click here to get a free trial.

This article was written by

Robert & Sam Kovacs profile picture
Robert & Sam Kovacs
44.22K Followers

We’re a father-and-son team dedicated to helping individual investors achieve financial independence through strategic dividend investing. With years of combined experience and a deep understanding of the markets, we’ve developed a straightforward yet powerful method that empowers investors like you to take control of your financial future, create a massive dividend snowball, and retire happy and free.

At The Dividend Freedom Tribe, we don’t serve institutional clients or cater to Wall Street’s elite. Instead, we focus on everyday investors who want to build sustainable wealth and income with a strategy that works in real-world conditions.

Our motto is simple: "Buy Low, Sell High, Get Paid to Wait.” It’s a time-tested approach that’s helped our members generate reliable income, even in volatile markets.

When you join The Dividend Freedom Tribe, you gain access to a comprehensive suite of tools designed to give you an edge. Our three model portfolios are built for different investing styles, whether you’re seeking high yield, high growth, or a balanced approach. All 3 have beaten the market since inception.

You’ll also receive exclusive, in-depth analysis of a universe of 100 hand picked dividend stocks, weekly buy/watch/sell lists to help you make informed decisions, and our proprietary DFT Charts.

But it’s not just about the numbers. As a member, you’ll be part of a vibrant, supportive community of dividend investors who share your goals and are eager to help each other succeed. We believe in transparency, engagement, and creating a space where everyone can learn and grow.

Whether you’re just starting your investing journey or you’re a seasoned pro, we’re here to provide the insights and support you need to turn your retirement dreams into reality.

Join us today and discover how our proven strategy can help you achieve financial freedom.

Click here to get started

PS: If you're not yet ready to get started, join our free tier and follow us on SeekingAlpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PEP, VZ, PFE, EOG, OKE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SCHD ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SCHD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SCHD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News