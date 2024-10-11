I’m an incurable tinkerer, so during the brief, intermittent and generally disappointing summer of 2024, I spent a fair amount of time dreaming up ways to improve how I select, value and manage a portfolio of dividend stocks.
How I'm Hunting For U.K. Dividend Hero Stocks
Summary
- Unilever has the desire and ability to pay a progressive dividend through good times and bad, as the last 20 years include a global banking meltdown and a pandemic.
- Headlam’s management recently suspended the dividend for two years to fund an operational improvement programme, and that means it will soon break my rule around suspended dividends.
- If L&G was fundamentally robust and if management was truly committed to a progressive dividend, then the dividend should have been fully reinstated within a few years, and that's exactly what happened.
I write about high-quality UK dividend growth stocks and value them on an intrinsic value basis using discounted dividend models.