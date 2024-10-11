JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 11, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Jeremy Barnum - Chief Financial Officer

Jamie Dimon - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Jim Mitchell - Seaport Global Securities

Steven Chubak - Wolfe Research

Erika Najarian - UBS

Glenn Schorr - Evercore ISI

Gerard Cassidy - RBC Capital Markets

Mike Mayo - Wells Fargo Securities

Ebrahim Poonawala - Bank of America

Betsy Graseck - Morgan Stanley

Saul Martinez - HSBC

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to JPMorgan Chase's Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to JPMorgan Chase's Chairman and CEO, Jamie Dimon and Chief Financial Officer, Jeremy Barnum.

Jeremy Barnum

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Starting on page one, the firm reported net income of $12.9 billion, EPS of $4.37 and revenue of $43.3 billion with an ROTCE of 19%.

Touching on a couple of highlights. In CCB, we ranked number one in retail deposit share for the fourth straight year. In CIB, both IB fees and markets revenue were notably up year-on-year reflecting strength across the franchise. In AWM, we had record quarterly revenues and record long-term flows.

Now turning to page two for the firm wide results. The firm reported revenue of $43.3 billion, up $2.6 billion or 6% year-on-year. NII ex-markets was up $274 million or 1%, driven by the impact of balance sheet mix and securities reinvestment, higher revolving balances in card and higher wholesale deposit balances, predominantly offset by