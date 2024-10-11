JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 11, 2024 8:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Jeremy Barnum - Chief Financial Officer
Jamie Dimon - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Conference Call Participants
Jim Mitchell - Seaport Global Securities
Steven Chubak - Wolfe Research
Erika Najarian - UBS
Glenn Schorr - Evercore ISI
Gerard Cassidy - RBC Capital Markets
Mike Mayo - Wells Fargo Securities
Ebrahim Poonawala - Bank of America
Betsy Graseck - Morgan Stanley
Saul Martinez - HSBC
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to JPMorgan Chase’s Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. This call is being recorded. Your line will be muted for the duration of the call. We will now go live to the presentation. The presentation is available on JPMorgan Chase's website. Please refer to the disclaimer in the back concerning forward-looking statements. Please stand by.
At this time, I would like to turn the call over to JPMorgan Chase's Chairman and CEO, Jamie Dimon and Chief Financial Officer, Jeremy Barnum. Mr. Barnum, please go ahead.
Jeremy Barnum
Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Starting on page one, the firm reported net income of $12.9 billion, EPS of $4.37 and revenue of $43.3 billion with an ROTCE of 19%.
Touching on a couple of highlights. In CCB, we ranked number one in retail deposit share for the fourth straight year. In CIB, both IB fees and markets revenue were notably up year-on-year reflecting strength across the franchise. In AWM, we had record quarterly revenues and record long-term flows.
Now turning to page two for the firm wide results. The firm reported revenue of $43.3 billion, up $2.6 billion or 6% year-on-year. NII ex-markets was up $274 million or 1%, driven by the impact of balance sheet mix and securities reinvestment, higher revolving balances in card and higher wholesale deposit balances, predominantly offset by
