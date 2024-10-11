Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Dragomir Dimitrov as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.
Juventus Set For Turnaround From Windfall And Talent Development
Summary
- Juventus anticipates over €110m from the Champions League and Club World Cup, plus €180m from developing young talent, presenting a compelling investment opportunity.
- Juventus' strong brand, increased match-day revenue, and strategic use of star players like Cristiano Ronaldo have enhanced its global presence and financial stability.
- New management, led by Cristiano Giuntoli, focuses on financial discipline, reducing debt, and leveraging the Next Gen project to cut costs and boost player value.
- With improved financials, better earnings, and a potential valuation of €2.0 billion, Juventus' stock price is poised for significant growth over the next 2–5 years.
