Equinix: Buy This Golden Apple On The Data Center Tree

Summary

  • In a world where diversification is preached, REITs offer a unique take. Instead of a basket of many REITs, hand-picking particular REITs from each sector is optimal.
  • Equinix is an ideal buy due to its immense global reach, flexible balance sheets, and initiatives enhancing portfolio occupancy and energy efficiency.
  • A precedent transactions analysis and a discounted cash flow analysis gives me a weighted par value of $884.67, a 0.9% upside from Equinix's share price at the time.
  • A catalyst includes a trend towards joint ventures, minority stakes and private equity transactions, providing more optionality towards DC investments.
  • However, potential competition from local data center operators in emerging markets, which may benefit from local expertise and government support, could cause EQIX to miss out on multiples expansion whilst local operators scale up with faster compounded growth rates.

Economic Update

On the 18th September, the Federal Reserve announced a 50 bp cut in interest rates, aimed to counter a slowing economy and soft labour market anticipating no further meetings until November.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EQIX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

