Walmart Looks Shockingly Expensive: Avoid For Now

Oct. 11, 2024 3:30 PM ETWalmart Inc. (WMT) Stock, WMT:CA Stock
Summary

  • Walmart is a solid company, with strong brand and scale advantages.
  • However, the company appears wildly mispriced. Shares are trading at extremely stretched valuations, and capital returns to shareholders at this point should be meager.
  • Growth isn't expected to accelerate much in 2025, which means that the exuberance is likely a result of portfolio managers trying to find a place to 'weather' poor consumer conditions.
  • If leading economic indicators improve over the next twelve months, we expect that the multiple will compress materially as money flows into more growth-oriented stocks.
  • We rate WMT a 'Sell'.

Walmart, Amazon, Target, Costco, Kroger, Lowe’s, CVS Pharmacy, Home Depot and Walgreens. Assorted American retail companies

Robert Way/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

A few days ago, we put out an article calling Southern Company (SO) - the leading U.S. utility company - overvalued.

Our argument was focused on the SO's modest growth outlook, extended valuation, and historically

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

