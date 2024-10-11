Palantir At All-Time Highs: Time To Take Profits
Summary
- Palantir has been riding high for several years due to the AI hype that has benefitted the entire U.S. tech sector.
- It currently trades at multiples similar to those of NVIDIA (121 times earnings, 34.5 times sales), but without that company's growth rates.
- PLTR's 22% revenue growth rate puts it squarely in the 'growth stock' category, but this isn't the kind of growth that justifies 35X sales.
- The company has made progress on some issues it faced in the past; for example, it has slowed down the rate of SBC/dilution.
- In this article, I explain why I think Palantir holders should use this all-time high as an opportunity to take profits.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.