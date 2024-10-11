Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) announced its Q3 earnings on Friday, and investors are enthusiastic, with shares jumping about 6% on the news. And that's an understandable reaction. A quick glance at the results shows that Wells Fargo is doing an excellent job operationally, making the absolute most of the current operating environment despite facing significant regulatory constraints.

However, when taking a closer look at the core metrics, I see reasons for caution as we head toward 2025. To be clear, I've been a long-time Wells Fargo bull -- my last 13 articles about WFC stock here at Seeking Alpha have all been bullish. That said, for the time being, I believe the bull thesis has largely played out and shares are no longer meaningfully undervalued. As a result, I am now moving to neutral on the stock. Here's why.

Q3 Headline Numbers Dazzle

Wells Fargo's Q3 report started off with a bang, as the company's $1.42 of GAAP earnings came in far ahead of the analyst consensus, which was $1.29. This result was slightly down from $1.48 for the same period of last year, but a much smaller decline than expected. And the $1.42 headline figure includes a 10 cent loss due to repositioning of the firm's debt securities portfolio; earnings would have increased outright year-over-year excluding that charge.

This is rather remarkable, given that the interest rate curve has turned significantly against Wells Fargo, with the bank's net interest income falling 11% year-over-year. Net interest income constitutes about 60% of Wells Fargo's overall revenues, so it shows impressive managerial skill for the bank to report such strong numbers even with such a pronounced unfavorable move in the interest rate curve.

What led to the bank's strength? For one thing, Wells Fargo continues to deliver strong performance with its loan book. Credit