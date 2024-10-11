GHY: This Global Bond Fund Remains A Good Choice For Global Diversification, But No Near-Term Catalyst (Rating Downgrade)

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
Investing Group Leader
(28min)

Summary

  • The PGIM Global High Yield Fund offers a 9.86% yield, outperforming major bond indices, but underperforming some peers with double-digit yields.
  • Despite strong recent performance, driven by market anticipation of monetary easing, future gains may be limited due to potential overpricing of bonds.
  • The fund appears to be hedging its currency exposure, and the emerging market exposure that it has is largely hard currency bonds.
  • The fund employs leverage conservatively, has low expenses, and is improving its international diversification, but relies on unrealized gains to cover distributions.
  • Currently trading at a slight discount, the fund is recommended as a "Hold" due to limited near-term catalysts and potential downside risks in bonds.

Group of children holding up a large globe

Alistair Berg

The PGIM Global High Yield Fund (NYSE:GHY) is a closed-end fund that income-focused investors can purchase as a means of achieving their goals. The fund does quite well at providing its shareholders with a very high level

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. In addition, all subscribers can read any of my work without a subscription to Seeking Alpha Premium!

We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!


This article was written by

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
15.26K Followers

Power Hedge has been covering both traditional and renewable energy since 2010. He targets primarily international companies of all sizes that hold a competitive advantage and pay dividends with strong yields.

He is the leader of the investing group Energy Profits in Dividends where he focuses on generating income through energy stocks and CEFs while managing risk through options. He also provides micro and macro-analysis of both domestic and international energy companie. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GHY Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on GHY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GHY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News