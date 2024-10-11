Munich Re: Despite Sustainable Dividend, Its Earnings Outlook Is Not Great

Labutes IR profile picture
Labutes IR
3.75K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • Munich Re's sustainable dividend and strong capital position make it a solid long-term income play, despite recent hurricane-related earnings risks.
  • H1 2024 performance was strong with a 55% YoY net income increase, but H2 2024 faces potential downward revisions due to high catastrophe losses.
  • The company's Solvency II ratio of 287% indicates robust financial health, allowing it to maintain its dividend growth target despite short-term challenges.
  • Current valuation at 2.2x book value appears high compared to historical averages and peers, suggesting limited share price upside in the near term.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCPK:MURGY) is an interesting income play over the long term, but its earnings outlook in the short term is not great due to recent catastrophe events in the U.S.

As I've covered in a previous article, even though Munich Re's dividend yield is not among the highest in the reinsurance sector, it's a good income pick due to a sustainable dividend over the long haul. As I've not covered the company for some time, in this article I analyze its most recent financial performance and update its investment case, to see whether it remains a good income pick or not in the reinsurance industry.

Financial Overview

Munich Re released, a couple of months ago, its earnings related to the first half of 2024 (H1 2024), which were above expectations, both at the top and bottom lines. This was supported by improved pricing across the property & casualty (P&C) industry, which was key for strong profitability in its reinsurance segment.

Indeed, strong pricing improvements of past years were maintained in both January and July renewals, as competition from both alternative and traditional players remains subdued, boding well for pricing power from large players in the reinsurance market, such as Munich Re. This was positive both for the company's price changes in recent renewals and higher volumes, even though the company has recently decided to reduce its exposure to proportional casualty business, leading to lower overall volumes in July renewals.

Moreover, catastrophe losses were below estimates during the first half of 2024, leading to a combined ratio of 79.6% during this period, which is a very positive outcome and leads to a strong underwriting profit in the P&C segment. In other segments, the operating momentum was also positive, both across life reinsurance operations and traditional insurance activities in its ERGO business unit, being supportive of

This article was written by

Labutes IR profile picture
Labutes IR
3.75K Followers
Labutes IR is a Fund Manager/Analyst specialized in the financial sector, with more than 18 years of experience in the financial markets. I have worked at several type of institutions in the industry, always at the buy side and related to portfolio management. Associated with the existing author The Outsider.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MURGY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MURGY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MURGY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News