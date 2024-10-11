There's a common perception that the bond market is smart money, and we should follow its lead. I disagree, and the events of the last year back me up. The bond market has swung wildly from too dovish at the start of the
TLT: They Are Pushing This Too Far
Summary
- The Fed's 50 bps cut was sugar-coated with positive rhetoric on the economy and the subsequent Jobs Report conveniently supported their point.
- The labour market data beneath the headlines is not as positive.
- TLT has unwound the entire "growth scare rally" even though the situation is worse than it was when it last traded below $94.
- TLT is a long-term buy in the $89-$94 region as it has a decent yield and is positioned to rally next year.
