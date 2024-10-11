Tryg A/S (TGVSF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Tryg A/S (OTCPK:TGVSF) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 11, 2024 4:00 AM ET

Gianandrea Roberti - Head, Investor Relations

Johan Brammer - Group CEO

Mikael Kärrsten - Group CTO

Allan Thaysen - Group CFO

Asbjørn Mørk - Danske Bank

Faizan Lakhani - HSBC

Mathias Nielsen - Nordea

Jan Erik Gjerland - ABG

Martin Gregers Birk - SEB

Johan Ström - Carnegie

Vinit Malhotra - Mediobanca

Daniel Wilson - Morgan Stanley

Gianandrea Roberti

Good morning, everybody. My name is Gianandrea Roberti. I'm Head of Investor Relations at Tryg. We published our Q3 results earlier this morning, and I have here with me, Johan Brammer, Group CEO; Allan Thaysen, Group CFO, and Mikael Kärrsten, Group CTO, to present the figures.

Before that, I would like -- I would just like to remind everyone to ask one question at the time. And with these words, over to you, Johan.

Johan Brammer

Thanks for that, Gian. And I will turn straight to Slide 3 on the financial highlights, and I'm pleased that the highlights show solid ISR numbers, solid combined ratio numbers and solid dividend and solvency numbers. So, let's dive in.

Tryg is reporting an insurance revenue growth of 3.9%, primarily driven by price increases across all segments. The private and the commercial combined, they grew more than 6%, while the corporate segment, as expected, reported a top-line fall broadly in line with previous quarters following our rebalancing strategy. The insurance service result was DKK2.13 billion, driven by the growth and improving underlying performance and helped by large and weather claims being approximately DKK650 million lower than in the corresponding quarter last year. Please note that this has been partly offset by a generally lower level of interest rates and the lower runoff result. RSA synergies were DKK58 million for the quarter and DKK864 million accumulated since