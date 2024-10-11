With the stock market trading yet again at fresh highs, it’s become increasingly difficult to find growth stocks that are still trading at buyable, values, conscious levels. Yet in my view, it’s never been more pressing to concentrate more of our portfolios on
Rubrik: Fierce ARR Growth Coupled With Path To Profitability
Summary
- Shares of Rubrik have started to rally after posting a strong Q2 beat and raise and passing its IPO lockup period.
- In spite of recent gains, I’m reiterating my buy rating on this stock and establishing a $48 price target (~30% upside, based on 8x next year’s revenue).
- The company is achieving tremendous mid-30s growth at scale, with an ARR base growing at a ~40% clip that nearly already covers next year’s consensus revenue.
- Expansion rates also remain high, supporting the thesis that customers’ growth in data volumes is fueling higher spend on Rubrik’s services.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RBRK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.