It was a busy morning for economic data, and there wasn't much to like at first glance. On top of a hotter-than-expected inflation print, weekly jobless claims came in above expectations on both an initial and continuing basis.
Helene Spikes Claims
Summary
- The previous week's seasonally adjusted initial claims reading was unrevised at 225K, and this week's reading was expected to tick up to 230K.
- Outside of the extremely elevated readings observed through the pandemic, current levels are some of the highest since the fall of 2017.
