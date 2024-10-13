This week, we got an update from the Schwab Trading Activity Index, also called the STAX. We initially covered this data in Tuesday's Closer for subscribers, but we also wanted to highlight it here on Think BIG.
Traders Much Less Enthusiastic Now Versus 2021
Summary
- In September, Schwab's Trading Activity Index fell to 47.1, which is the lowest reading since January.
- That drop occurred even though the stock market continued to rally to new all-time highs.
- The stock market is currently up 60%+ off the late 2022 lows and has registered 44 all-time highs already this year.
