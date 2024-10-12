A lot of things have been happening in the bond market as of late. What to make of the fact that, subsequent to the Federal Open Market Committee reducing the Fed funds target rate by a larger than usual 0.5
Rates Go Down, Rates Go Up
Summary
- Recent Fed rate cuts have led to increased Treasury yields across various maturities, with notable rises in the 10-year and 2-year yields.
- The Fed's shift to an easing cycle suggests lower short-term interest rates, but intermediate and long-term yields remain volatile due to economic data.
- Despite the de-inversion of the yield curve, current economic indicators do not signal an imminent recession, challenging traditional recession predictions.
- High bond market volatility persists, influenced by macroeconomic reports and global events, necessitating cautious fixed income portfolio positioning.
