Earnings Season: Starting From A Place Of Resilience

Principal Financial Group profile picture
Principal Financial Group
1.08K Followers
(2min)

Summary

  • The third quarter earnings season has begun, and while expectations have tempered since earlier in the year, the corporate sector remains strong, with ample buffers given elevated profit margins and strong balance sheets.
  • With the help of Fed cuts, they are well-positioned to navigate the period ahead even as the economy weakens.
  • While there is a risk of earnings slowing, corporates nevertheless appear well-positioned to weather the storm.

Bills and calculator as expenses for environmental conservation.

pandpstock001/iStock via Getty Images

By Christian Floro, CFA, CMT, Market Strategist

Today marks the unofficial start of the third quarter earnings season, and consensus expects earnings to grow 4.2% Y/Y this quarter, down from a more optimistic 12.5% rate before the August equity sell-off. Indeed, amid

This article was written by

Principal Financial Group profile picture
Principal Financial Group
1.08K Followers
The Principal Financial Group (The Principal®) is a global investment management leader offering retirement services, insurance solutions and asset management. The Principal offers businesses, individuals and institutional clients a wide range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance through its diverse family of financial services companies. Founded in 1879 and a member of the FORTUNE 500®, the Principal Financial Group has $519.3 billion in assets under management1 and serves some 19.7 million customers worldwide from offices in Asia, Australia, Europe, Latin America and the United States. Principal Financial Group, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PFG. For more information, visit www.principal.com. Insurance products issued by Principal National Life Insurance Co (except in NY) and Principal Life Insurance Co. Plan administrative services offered by Principal Life. Principal Funds, Inc. is distributed by Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. Securities offered through Princor Financial Services Corp., 800/247-1737, Member SIPC and/or independent broker/dealers. Principal National, Principal Life, Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. and Princor® are members of the Principal Financial Group®, Des Moines, IA 50392. Investing involves market risk, including possible loss of principal.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News