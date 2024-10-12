RXO Inc. (NYSE:RXO) is a company in the freight brokerage space that has been booming with increasing freight load volumes and steadily improving figures of revenue per load. After its acquisition of UPS' freight brokerage
RXO Emerges Stronger With The Freight Recession In The Rearview
Summary
- RXO Inc., the third-largest freight brokerage in North America, shows strong growth with increasing freight load volumes and revenue per load, making it a buy.
- The acquisition of UPS' freight brokerage business significantly expands RXO's market reach, customer base, and potential for economies of scale.
- Despite pricing pressures, RXO's improving volumes and margins, coupled with a recovering freight market, indicate strong future growth prospects.
- The company's valuation, adjusted for the recent acquisition, suggests potential undervaluation, presenting an attractive entry point for investors.
