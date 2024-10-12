Carlyle Secured Lending: 11% Yield And Merger-Driven Growth (Upgrade)

Summary

  • Carlyle Secured Lending's merger with CSL III promises higher net investment income, improved liquidity, and better diversification, appealing to passive income investors.
  • The stock trades at a 1% premium to NAV, with potential for re-rating if merger synergies are realized.
  • Despite a 100% floating-rate portfolio, Carlyle Secured Lending's dividend coverage remains strong, with both base and special dividends well-covered.
  • The merger could elevate Carlyle Secured Lending to the twelfth largest BDC, enhancing its market position and potentially leading to a higher NAV multiple.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) is a well-managed BDC that in August announced the acquisition of Carlyle Secured Lending III, a private business development company, which is poised to improve the business proposition for passive income investors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CGBD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

