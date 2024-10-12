When it comes to dividend growth investing, Taxable Accounts can be particularly interesting to manage because of the challenges that capital gains/losses can create. After all, what is the point of achieving a higher yield if you can't
The Retiree's Taxable Dividend September 2024 Portfolio Review - A Shift To Safety During Market Highs
Summary
- Annual income produced is expected to grow by 4.8% in FY-2024 compared to FY-2023.
- John and Jane's income faces risks from market highs, interest rate cuts, and potential downturns; reducing risk and increasing (or at least maintaining) income is a priority.
- Preferred stocks like Wisconsin Electric Power PFD and Ameren Illinois Company PFD offer attractive yields and tax benefits, making them suitable for Taxable Accounts.
- The current withdrawal of $1,700.00/month is less than the FY-2024 monthly income estimate of $1,984.32/month, which makes the income stream sustainable.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL, ADM, APD, EMR, EPR, EQIX, HON, MCD, NDSN, O, T, TXN, VFC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
This article reflects my own personal views, and I am not giving any specific or general advice. All advice that is given is done so without prejudice, and it is highly recommended that you do your own research. This article was written on my own and does not reflect the views or opinions of my employer.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.