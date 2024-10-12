Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets

Wall Street on Friday posted a five-week win streak for the first time since May. The benchmark S&P 500 (SP500) crossed and ended above the 5,800 points level in a historic first, while the blue-chip Dow (DJI) is fast approaching the 43,000 points milestone.



Despite Middle East escalation concerns, a hotter-than-anticipated consumer inflation report, and a recalibration of Federal Reserve interest rate cut expectations, markets have continued to march higher. Some of it can be chalked up to favorable reactions to quarterly results from big banks, but the story this week has largely been traders' resilience to negative developments.



The Fed published the minutes of its September monetary policy committee meeting on Wednesday—a meeting where the central bank delivered a half-point interest rate cut to kick off an easing cycle for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. The minutes showed that a "substantial majority" of policymakers backed the big 50 basis point cut.



Inflation grabbed all the attention on Thursday and Friday. On the former day, the consumer price index for September came in hotter than anticipated on an M/M basis for both the headline and core figures. On the latter, producer price index figures came in cooler than expected.



The earnings season also kicked off with major banks and will pick up a notch next week with several high-profile names scheduled to report their results.



For the week, the S&P (SP500) added +1.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite (COMP:IND) also gained +1.1%. The blue-chip Dow (DJI) rose +1.2%. Read a preview of next week's major events in Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch.