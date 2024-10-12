Curbline Properties: Evaluating This Recent Spinoff
Summary
- Curbline Properties, spun out from Site Centers, focuses on convenience centers with a portfolio of 78 assets, 96% leased, and geographically diversified.
- Convenience centers have lower capex needs compared to shopping centers, making them attractive investments with potential for cap rate compression.
- Curbline trades at a 5.3% implied cap rate, a 20% premium to private market NAV, enabling accretive external growth through share issuances and acquisitions.
- Despite risks like limited trading history and interest rate sensitivity, I hold shares due to the under-appreciated low capex nature and growth potential.
Also LONG on SITC.
