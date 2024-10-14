There is no shortage of ETFs focused on generating income, from ETFs that focus on high-yielding equities to ones that replicate an index and deploy a call option strategy. Call option ETFs have become increasingly popular as funds like
ISPY: A New Spin On Covered Call ETFs From ProShares Yielding Over 9%
Summary
- ISPY's daily call option strategy has outperformed traditional monthly covered call ETFs, showing an 11.24% gain and a 19.81% ROI in 2024.
- ISPY invests 80% in S&P 500 companies and uses daily call options, generating high income and closely mimicking market returns.
- Despite market risks, ISPY's strategy offers high-single digit yields, making it an attractive option for income-focused investors.
- I plan to invest in ISPY soon, impressed by its innovative approach and strong performance compared to other option-focused ETFs.
