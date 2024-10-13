Earnings season has just kicked off with strong reports from the major banks, which have largely declared that we are either in or approaching the vaunted "soft landing" that we've all hoped for. The result is a stock market at fresh
Eventbrite: Turnaround Is Far From Sight (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Eventbrite's stock has plummeted nearly 70% this year due to declining revenue growth, ticket volumes, and paid creator counts.
- New organizer fees have increased average ticket prices but hurt volumes and creator retention, weakening Eventbrite's market appeal.
- The company faces strong competition and macroeconomic risks, with travel and event spending likely to decline in the current economic cycle.
- Downgrading the stock to a sell on the company's reduced outlook and its unlikely path back to growth.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.