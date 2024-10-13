Since writing about management consultancy firm, RGP (NASDAQ:RGP), on July 25, 2024, the stock has declined 27% in terms of total shareholder returns (TSR), compared to 7.5% for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (
Resources Connection Is No Longer An Attractive Investment (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- RGP's stock has declined 27% in TSR, with declining NOPAT and revenues, making it no longer a safe dividend source.
- 1Q 2025 filings show worsening profitability, with a $5.7 million loss and declining NOPAT, indicating ongoing business challenges.
- FCF generation has weakened, with dividends outstripping FCF, questioning future dividend quality and attractiveness.
- Despite being fairly valued, continued business deterioration suggests falling intrinsic value and stock price, making RGP a poor investment.
