Keurig Dr Pepper Is A Solid Business Operating In A Tough Environment

Oct. 13, 2024 4:14 AM ETKeurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Stock
The Value Corner profile picture
The Value Corner
1.71K Followers
(19min)

Summary

  • Keurig Dr Pepper has a strong soda and coffee business, with a robust market position in both industries.
  • I believe the business has a narrow economic moat built upon the high-quality reputations of their soda brands and the Keurig coffee system.
  • Second quarter results were solid, with low single-digit revenue growth and a double-digit expansion in operating margin. Q3 results should hopefully be similar.
  • My DCF calculation suggests shares are trading at a slight 8% overvaluation.
  • Hold rating issued.

10-2-4 Dr. Pepper Bottles

asiantiger247

Investment Thesis

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) produces some of the most popular soft drinks such as Snapple, Canada Dry and of course, Dr Pepper. The company also manufactures the Keurig line of home-brew coffee machines and pods.

These

This article was written by

The Value Corner profile picture
The Value Corner
1.71K Followers
Buffett-style value picks fit for the modern investor | Top 95th percentile of financial bloggers according to TipRanks.Six years of long-horizon investment portfolio management and consulting. I focus on creating portfolio value through synergetic stock picks and ETFs to create robust and profitable value generation solutions. I do not provide or publish investment advice on Seeking Alpha. My articles are opinion pieces only and are not soliciting any content or security. Opinions expressed in my articles are purely my own. My opinions may change at any time and without notice. Please conduct your own research and analysis before purchasing a security or making investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I do not provide or publish investment advice on Seeking Alpha. My articles are opinion pieces only and are not soliciting any content or security. Opinions expressed in my articles are purely my own. My opinions may change at any time and without notice. Please conduct your own research and analysis before purchasing a security or making investment decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About KDP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KDP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KDP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News