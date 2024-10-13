Essential Properties: A REIT So Good, It's Practically Required

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader
(13min)

Summary

  • Essential Properties Realty Trust impresses with a solid business model, strong tenant relationships, and prudent management, making it an attractive long-term investment.
  • EPRT's diversified tenant base, long lease durations, and consistent rent escalations ensure steady income and growth, even in challenging economic environments.
  • The company's focus on sale-leaseback deals provides elevated cash yields and supports strong tenant relationships, contributing to a near-perfect occupancy rate.
  • While the dividend yield is modest at 3.6%, EPRT's growth outlook and disciplined approach offer a favorable long-term total return of over 10% annually.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »

Caucasian woman relaxing in hammock

Ronnie Kaufman/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

One of the things I love to do when I'm bored is browse websites that offer commercial properties for sale. The net lease properties are especially interesting, as tenants are responsible for insurance, taxes, and maintenance.

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
35.81K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT®+HOYA Capital.

As a member of the iREIT®+HOYA Capital team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EPRT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on EPRT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPRT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News