As an investor who started my path five years ago with my own capital, I represent a blend of hands on experience and academic background in corporate finance. Due to my relatively young age I thrive on discovering long-duration growth opportunities and actively seek out opportunities that align with my risk-taker mindset. In addition to my appetite for growth, I also understand the importance of balancing the portfolio with low-volatility dividend-playing names to be a well-rounded investor. In my analysis I prefer to rely on fundamentals with the business and strategic perspectives the most important in my opinion. As a person with the financial background I also pay attention on a company's financial performance and how intrinsic value of the stock looks compared to its price in real life. This does not mean that I am seeking deep discounts, but what I am looking is high-quality names with reasonable valuations. My experience as an investor taught me that if something is excessively cheap there are potentially numerous reasons for it and it is better to stay away from deep discounts. I invite readers to subscribe and follow my analysis because I am focusing on high-quality names, which does not necessarily mean only well-known companies but also potential new stars capable of delivering exponential share price growth over the long distance.