AMD's Next Big Growth Story That Investors May Be Overlooking
Summary
- So far the AI growth story has centered around data centers, with AMD being perceived as a peripheral winner in the shadow of Nvidia.
- In fact, following AMD’s ‘Advancing AI’ event where AMD demonstrated new chips, the stock fell by 4% as the market remains wary of the company’s ability to seriously challenge Nvidia.
- However, as the AI revolution evolves from data centers to edge device computing, AMD finally has an opportunity to come out of Nvidia’s shadow.
- We discuss AMD’s growth opportunities in the context of AI PC market trends and growth rate projections, as well as the company’s competitive positioning to capitalize on these market dynamics.
- AMD stock still remains attractively valued with a ‘buy’ rating.
