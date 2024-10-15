Why Economic Data Is About To Get Ugly And 3 Things Investors Need To Know

Summary

  • Economic data will appear alarming due to hurricane impacts, but the economy is growing at 3% with strong corporate profit prospects and low recession risk.
  • Inflation is on track to fall to 1.8% by May, with real wage growth outpacing pre-pandemic trends. Future inflation is expected to remain stable at 2.1% over the next 30 years.
  • Market valuation is not as overvalued as feared, with potential for significant upside (up to 30% to 38%) based on corporate profit growth and falling interest rates.
  • Short-term market volatility is normal; long-term investors should embrace corrections for potential high returns as fundamentals remain strong.
  • The average 2-year return after a 10+% correction is 35%, meaning long-term investors should embrace corrections as wonderful buying opportunities. Buy with confidence in the face of any short-term market weakness, as long as you stick to your optimal personal asset allocation, based on your specific risk profile and financial needs.
Bottom-Line Upfront: Economic Data Is Likely To Get Scary for The Next 2 Months

Each week, I carefully analyze the latest economic data and, with the help of trusted sources like Charlie Bilello, Schwab, Daily Shot, Daily Chart Book, and Ritholtz Wealth Management, provide the

